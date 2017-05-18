Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following the conclusion of the 2016/17 Vanarama National League season we asked Chester FC fans for their views on the campaign that was.

A season that promised so much at one stage and had some dreaming of a play-off challenge ended up falling away in spectacular fashion as Chester ended the term with six defeats, in 19th place and just two points above the drop.

More than 450 Blues fans took part in our survey on The Chronicle website and we had plenty of feedback as to where you think the club need to improve next season.

One question we asked was whether you would be purchasing a season ticket for the 2017/18 campaign. The answer was pretty overwhelming.

Of the 452 who answered the question, a total of 58.85% said they would not be purchasing a season ticket for next season, while 23.89% said they would be. Those unsure as to whether they would be polled 17.26%.

Having enjoyed some fine form during the middle part of the season, rising as high as seventh by Christmas, Chester failed to win a home game in 2017 and suffered a wretched run of form after the New Year.

Blues boss Jon McCarthy has already started to shape his squad for next season, releasing six players, handing new deals to 10 and signing two new strikers, Solihull Moors’ Harry White and Nyal Bell, on loan from Gateshead.

The full results from the survey are in this week's Chronicle.