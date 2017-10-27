Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ross Hannah says he is feeling ‘back to his old self’ after enduring a frustrating start to the season with Chester FC .

The 31-year-old striker rejoined the club in the summer from Barrow, signing a two-year deal, but has been in and out of the team with a calf injury.

But after receiving help from the club’s backroom team and Myokinetics Performance Rehab Centre in Saltney, Hannah believes he is finally over his problems and has set his sights on adding to his three goals this season.

“I felt good the other night and I did feel back to my old self, hopefully that can continue and I can get back on the goal trail,” said Hannah.

“It has been stop/start and it has been frustrating. But having worked with Gaz (from Myokinetics) has helped me massively and he has flagged a few things up that I have needed to correct and that should help me in the long run and I think that, touch wood, that can be sorted now.”

Hannah started Tuesday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Barrow up front with new signing Jordan Archer.

The powerful Archer netted 11 minutes into his Chester debut and there were signs that the two were hitting it off early as a partnership.

“If you play in a two like that and you have got a target man as such, he becomes a bit of a battering ram for someone like me who can nip round the back,” he said.

“I’ll play wherever the gaffer wants me to play, and people know that, but to get the best out of myself I think that is what will get the best out of me, playing with someone like Jordan or Harry (White) when he is fit. Even me and James Akintunde did well when we played together.

“But the gaffer has got options now and it is for the lads who are given the nod to keep their shirts.”

Hannah and Chester will be looking to build on their midweek success over the Bluebirds with another three points on Saturday.

Marcus Bignot’s side head to Maidstone United (3pm) for a clash on the 3G surface at the Gallagher Stadium. And with Chester having lost their two away games on artificial turf last year - 4-2 at Maidstone and 5-2 at Sutton - they have a record that doesn’t do much to inspire.

But Hannah thinks that too much is made of the 3G pitches and says there can be no excuses.

“I think it can be looked into a bit too much if I’m honest,” said Hannah.

“We spend a lot of time training on a 3G pitch at the uni (University of Chester) when the weather turns bad. I think that, depending on the level of the 3G, it can affect the bounce of the ball but I think that can become a bit of an excuse for teams.

“We won’t be going with that attitude. It is a flat pitch, same for both sides, but if we go down and play like we did for a large period of Tuesday night then there is a massive chance we’ll be coming back with the three points.”