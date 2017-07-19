Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ross Hannah is aiming to be ready for action by the time Chester FC ’s National League season kicks off in two weeks time.

Blues striker Hannah, 31, pulled up towards the end of the 5-1 win at Runcorn Town nine days ago with a muscle strain and hasn’t featured in any of the four friendlies since, forced to watch his teammates from the sidelines.

Hannah arrived back at Chester earlier in the summer from Barrow AFC, signing a two-year deal at the Swansway Chester Stadium and the Blues are very much looking to him to be their talisman this coming season and replicate his form of two seasons ago when he netted 26 goals in league and cup competitions.

He had hoped to play some part in the pre-season friendlies this week but a weekend setback put paid to those plans and now Hannah could be ruled out of this weekend’s home friendly against League One side Walsall, although he hopes he can be back in training next week ready for the final pre-season clash when Port Vale are the visitors before Chester’s National League campaign kicks off on August 5 at Solihull Moors.

“Basically, I had a bit of a setback at the weekend,” said Hannah, speaking after Chester's 3-2 friendly defeat at Altrincham on Tuesday night .

“It felt good enough to step up my rehab but I felt it again and it has put me back a few more days. Nothing too major, just a case of getting it right and not breaking down again.

“It’s common that lads play with tightness and fatigue and stuff, it’s just when it becomes sore and niggling. It’s something more than tightness. Towards the back of the second half (against Runcorn) I felt it tighten up and it felt like it was about to go. Tuesday it didn’t get easier, that’s why I didn’t play. At the weekend it felt good and I did my homework and felt it again.

“I don’t want to break down again like I did at the weekend so I just need to rest, let it heal and step it up towards the end of the week.

“It’s the time of the year where you’ve come back, you’ve had the break and it’s intense. It’s just something that you have to deal with, treat it right and bounce back.”

As soon as Hannah felt the tightness in the win at Runcorn he was immediately withdrawn from proceedings so as to avoid any further damage.

But the Sheffield-born striker admits that after having to watch large chunks of last season from the bench at Barrow, having to sit and watch his teammates during pre-season and not be able to contribute has been frustrating.

“With the frustration of last season sitting there and watching it is hard,” he said.

“But if you were to say ‘would you take an injury now or later in the season?’ then you would take injury now. It’s not ideal. It’s minutes, but I’m a fit guy anyway it’s just sharpness in training, so hopefully I can get over this this week and get back in training next week.

“I’d like to think by Monday I could have stepped it up and be not far off full training. It’s just a case of taking each day as it comes. We have Kath and Luke, the physios, who are fantastic and know what they are doing.”

Chester are back in action on Thursday when they travel to Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Witton Albion (7.30pm kick off).