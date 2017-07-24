Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With less than two weeks to go until Chester FC get their 2017/18 Vanarama National League season underway, Nyal Bell is aiming to play his way into the starting XI for when the Blues take on Solihull Moors on August 5.

The 20-year-old Mancunian, on loan from league rivals Gateshead, produced an impressive display on Saturday in the second half of the 2-1 home pre-season loss to League One outfit Walsall , rifling home a stunning 20-yard half volley to bring the Blues level early in the second period.

A late strike from a corner would eventually hand the Saddlers the win but there were plenty of encouraging signs for Jon McCarthy’s men as they proved more than a match for their Football League opponents, with the performance of Bell a particular highlight.

And with Ross Hannah facing a race against time to be fit for the season opener at Damson Park the trio of James Akintunde, Harry White and Bell are battling it out to impress sufficiently to earn a starting role.

“It’s good to get a nice little goal and I’m just looking to do as well as I can when I get on the pitch,” said former Rochdale youngster Bell, who has netted three times for the Blues during pre-season.

“The others have been tap ins but I’m just happy to score. The manager wants us to press from the front and work as hard as we can and the team can push on from that. The fact that I’ve got a few goals from doing that, I feel like I’m doing good for the team.

“I prefer the 30-yard strike but if the manager likes the other one then he likes the other one.

“We are all good players and can all play. It’s just down to the manager who he picks but it’s just about doing as well as you can when you get the opportunity.”

Bell, on loan at the Blues until January, spent a brief period on loan at Chester during the 2015/16 season from Rochdale and has been impressed by the strides that have been made since he was last at the club.

“It seems much more of a professional set up than last time and they are really kicking on,” he said.

“It’s a great club, I love Chester. The manager has always been really good to me. I’m happy to be here again to be honest.”

Chester round off their pre-season campaign at home to League Two side Port Vale on Saturday (3pm).

Since their early return to training in mid-June, Chester have undertaken a gruelling friendly schedule in the past fortnight that has seen them play seven games in 14 days.

And Bell believes that the tough schedule will pay dividends by the time the real action gets underway on August 5.

Said Bell: “It is tough and my legs are a bit heavy but I’m getting fitter and fitter each game but obviously when the season comes I’ll be fitter than I am now and ready to go if needed.

“I need to kick on. I’ve been playing for quite a while and I need more games and I think as soon as I start playing more games I’ll be a much better player.”