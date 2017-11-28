Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jordan Archer is hopeful of making a return to action with Chester FC in time to play a part in their crucial December schedule.

The 24-year-old Blues striker has been out of action since picking up a groin injury in the warm up prior to the Cheshire Senior Cup defeat at Altrincham on November 14.

Initial assessments indicated a timescale of around six to eight weeks for the striker, who signed from Stourbridge on a two-year deal last month, to return to action. But he is hopeful that he could be back in the blue and white stripes of the Blues before then.

He said: “Originally they said I would be out for about six to eight weeks. The injury is looking good at the minute and progressing well and I’ve just been in the gym keeping fit and I’m hoping after this two-week break I can get back in and play a bit. We’ll see where we are after that.

“As I went to strike the ball (at Altrincham) something just popped in my groin and I wasn’t able to carry on. I’ve gone back to see the physio and they told me six to eight weeks. I was devastated when I heard the news.

“It’s progressing well and I’ve got a lot more range of movement that when I first did it and I’m hoping I’ll be back as soon as possible.”

Chester face a crucial December in their bid to stave off relegation from the National League.

Manager Marcus Bignot’s side were thrashed 4-0 at home to Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday in front of the BT Sport cameras and are three points off safety.

They face a crunch December with games against Solihull Moors, FC Halifax Town, Guiseley and Hartlepool United in the National League before the year is out.

They also have an FA Trophy first round clash with AFC Fylde to contend with on December 16.

But with no game this weekend owing to Fylde’s involvement in the FA Cup (the two had been due to meet in the league on Saturday) Chester have extra time to get some bodies out of the treatment room and on to the pitch in time for the visit of Solihull Moors on December 9.