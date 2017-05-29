Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Out-of-contract Chester FC striker James Alabi enjoyed a victorious England C debut as he played his part in a 2-1 win for the Three Lions over Panjab FA.

The 22-year-old striker, expected to spurn the offer of a new deal with the Blues in favour of a move elsewhere this summer, played 75 minutes of the success, providing an assist for one of the goals as Paul Fairclough’s men earned the win at Solihull Moors’ Damson Park home.

The game had historical significance and marked the first time an England representative side had ever faced a south Asian national side.

Ebbsfleet United’s Darren McQueen bagged a brace in the win while Raj Virk was on target for the defeated visitors, who proved a tough opponent for the home side.

Alabi had been selected for the England C side, made up of the best players outside the Football League under the age of 23, having been Chester’s leading scorer in the 2016/17 campaign with a haul of 17 goals.

The former Ipswich Town and Stoke City man was the subject of a £10,000 bid from Barnet in January and has attracted interest already from, among others, Dagenham & Redbridge.