James Alabi has thanked Chester FC for giving him a platform for his talents but admits his future lies elsewhere.

The 22-year-old scored 17 goals for the Blues in what was an up and down Vanarama National League campaign for Jon McCarthy’s side as they ended up finishing the season in 19th place just two points above the drop zone.

But the Southwark-born striker’s individual exploits spearheading the Chester attack have seen him attract plenty of interest from National League and Football League sides, with Alabi out of contract this summer and informing the Blues of his decision to explore other options despite being offered a new deal.

He had lead a nomadic career before arriving at Chester in January of 2016 and had taken in spells at no less than eight different clubs by the age of 21. But he rejected the chance of Football League offers last summer in favour of signing a new deal with the Blues and it is a decision he believes has paid dividends.

“Sometimes you have to drop down to get back up,” said the former Stoke City and Ipswich Town striker.

“When I left Ipswich I had offers in the Football League but I knew I needed to play games as it is something that I hadn’t really had the benefit of beforehand. I needed to have a full season under my belt and show what I could do and I’m thankful to Chester and the manager for having that faith in me.

“I said I would score goals this season and I’ve done that. I’ve enjoyed playing for the club, although I wish we would have had a better end to the season.”

A host of Football League and National League sides are in for Alabi, with Dagenham & Redbridge very keen on bring the striker to London, as are Barnet, who had a £10,000 offer rejected for the forward in January.

The Blues are likely to receive a fee via a tribunal in the event of his departure and are hopeful of receiving in excess of the sum that was offered by the Bees.

And Alabi, who last week received a call-up to the England C squad, admits that he is seeking pastures new and says that moving closer to his London roots isn’t something that is important to him.

“It doesn’t matter whether the team is in London or not, the most important thing is that the move is right for me,” he said.

“There’s been quite a bit of interest from Football League clubs but I’ll just speak with my family and take some time to make a decision. Like any player I want to play at the highest level I can but I can’t thank Chester enough for my time there. I feel I’ve improved massively as a player since I have been at the club.”