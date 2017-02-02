Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having been the subject of much transfer speculation throughout January, Chester FC striker James Alabi is happy to be able to focus on the Blues again and hasn't ruled out extending his stay beyond the end of this season.

The 22-year-old striker had been watched by a number of Football League sides, and even one Premier League side, during the previous month after his goal-scoring exploits for Jon McCarthy's side not going unnoticed.

The former Ipswich Town and Stoke City striker has bagged 12 goals for Chester so far this season, 10 of those coming in his last 13 games.

The Blues rejected a 'derisory' offer from League Two side Barnet for his services last week and have already opened discussions with Alabi about the possibility of extending his stay at Chester.

But if the London-born forward continues in the same rich vein of form for the remainder of the season, interest is likely to be high in acquiring the services of Alabi come the summer.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"This is a game where it is ruthless and anything can happen but I certainly wouldn't turn round to Chester and say I'm not going to take a contract from them because of what they have done for me," said Alabi.

"It's something that I would look at and I'm not going to just turn down, but I will weigh up my options and see where we go from there.

"I just want to carry on doing well. My ambition has always been to get to the Championship level, if not higher. I just need to make sure I am doing well for the club and making sure I am scoring goals.

"There was a lot of speculation that past month or so but it is good that I am still here and I'll look to focus and score goals.

"Sometimes it can be difficult and it is playing on your mind. I got a couple of calls before games and I had to re-tune my focus and just focus on Chester."

Alabi's career prior to joining Chester midway through last season was a nomadic one.

Spells at Stoke, Ipswich, Celtic and loan spells with the likes of Scunthorpe United, Accrington Stanley, Forest Green Rovers, Mansfield Town and Grimsby Town never yielded the game time he so desperately craved.

But McCarthy chose to keep faith with Alabi for this season, seeing enough from the last campaign to convince him he had what it took to make a mark.

And make a mark he has.

"It's good to be playing at Chester and scoring goals, and long may it continue," said Alabi.

"This has been one of my most enjoyable seasons as previous clubs I have been at I haven't played much. But Chester showed faith in me and I am repaying them on the pitch. Credit to the gaffer, he has given me the belief that I have always wanted from a manager.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"I think the gaffer has shown faith in the squad and created a real togetherness. This is a squad of players that like to do well for each other and we want to go on and do something big this season."

Chris Iwelumo's arrival as assistant manager has also aided Alabi.

Learning from the former Scotland international, who enjoyed successful spells as a striker with Wolves, Charlton Athletic and Watford has visibly developed Alabi's game, something which the Blues forward acknowledges.

He said: "Chris has helped. He has played at a high level, the very highest level, and he has helped me on the pitch and off the pitch to help me get as many goals as I can.

"It is a learning process. Last season was a case of getting used to the league and getting used to playing week in, week out, and this season I am reaping the rewards."

And what of the fans?

At the start of the season Alabi came in for criticism from some in the stands but his performances in recent months have made him somewhat of a cult hero on the terraces, with fans even having a special song for the big striker.

"I have a lot of love for the fans for chanting my name and giving me that belief," he said.

"The criticism I have received has helped me too. We've had a love/hate relationship and I'm happy that they are singing my name. Hopefully I can repay them with more goals."