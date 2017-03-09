Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC striker James Akintunde will likely miss the remainder of the campaign, but Blues boss Jon McCarthy suggested he will be part of the squad for next season.

Former Cambridge Unites man Akintunde, 20, has been out since October after picking up a nasty knee ligament injury in training.

He has been receiving treatment at the National Football Centre at St George's Park and is back running but any hopes of seeing him feature in the squad before the season is out have been quashed by McCarthy, keen to protect the player for the longer term.

Said the Chester boss: "He thinks so because he's excited but I don't think so and I'm honest and I'll tell him. I'll have to measure his expectations.

"It was a nasty injury but he's up and running now, but it's been a long time. We won every game that Akintunde started. When Akintunde starts a game we average three points, it is a blow to be without him."

Akintunde follows winger Craig Mahon in being ruled out for the season.

Mahon came off the bench for a 10-minute cameo towards the end of the 3-2 loss at home to Tranmere Rovers on Friday but that is likely to be his last action of the campaign.

"They need to be right for next season," said McCarthy.

"It is a blow now but it is the right thing for both players and the right thing for the football club. Hopefully when they are flying at the beginning of next season we can secure the services of both of them."