Craig Mahon believes Chester FC have ‘something special’ as they gear up to get their Vanarama National League season underway on Saturday.

The Blues travel to Damson Park this weekend for their season opener against Solihull Moors (3pm) buoyed by a strong performance against Port Vale where they proved more than a match for their League Two visitors in a 1-1 draw at the Swansway Chester Stadium .

A performance that saw Chester hold their shape and move the ball around with purpose and conviction was well received by supporters, with Mahon himself particularly catching the eye with a fine display from the left wing.

The Irishman, on course to break the appearance record for the Blues as a reformed club, looked back to his best having been sidelined for the end of last season with a muscle injury.

Mahon, 28, penned a new two-year deal with the Blues during the summer and says he feels back to his old self and ready to make a contribution this season.

He said: “It was really positive to get through a game with no pain and I was feeling good coming off. But the main thing was the performance from the boys which was fantastic. Port Vale are an established League side and we’ve gone out there and I thought we were the better team and showed what we can offer.

“Last week had all been about our midfield and where he (manager Jon McCarthy) wants us when we haven’t got the ball and when we have got the ball. Tom Shaw told me where I needed to be and I just kept finding them little pockets. It’s a credit to him and the gaffer.

“Against Walsall we struggled a little bit and didn’t keep a hold of the ball well and didn’t do much with it but this week we had a little bit more confidence about ourselves to do that extra little bit and keep the ball and pass. Another week of training and we’ll be ready to get those three points at Solihull.”

Chester completed the bulk of their transfer business early in the summer, bringing in the likes of Ross Hannah, Harry White, Kingsley James and Paul Turnbull before they returned for pre-season training in mid June.

And the diminutive winger says that there is a feel-good factor among the players in training with the squad encouraged to enjoy their football as much as possible by the management team.

Said Mahon: “It’s been brilliant. I’ve been around every session and the enjoyment we have is brilliant. The gaffer and Tom Shaw have instilled in us that we have to work hard but we can still enjoy our football. It’s just a nice feel to it and it’s nice to be around and it gives us a good feeling going into the new season.

“I really think we have got something special here now.”