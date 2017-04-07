Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luke George says the next six games are crucial to his Chester FC future.

The Blues skipper is now fully fit after his latest injury setback, a pulled hamstring picked up at Southport in February, and raring to go for the remainder of the National League campaign.

George has seen his two seasons with the club blighted by injury and has made just 19 league appearances for manager Jon McCarthy’s side this season.

And with every Chester player out of contract in the summer, George knows that he has to make a mark in the remaining matches to put himself in McCarthy’s thoughts for next season, starting with Saturday’s home encounter with struggling York City (3pm).

“Looking at myself I have got six games to finish strong,” said the former Southport and Stafford Rangers midfielder.

“I have got to make myself stronger and wiser and just prove on the pitch what I’m about and that it’s where I want to be next year.”

Chester currently sit in 13th position in the table after the 1-0 win over Torquay United last weekend.

The success at Plainmoor was Chester’s third away success on the spin but it is home form that has been problematic for the Blues of late and they are yet to win at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium in 2017.

And George is hoping that they can address that when they welcome the Minstermen - and kick on for the remainder of the season to try and tally the highest points finish and position in non-league football’s top tier since the club reformed in 2010.

Said the 24-year-old: “The away form has been good and now it is about transferring it over to the home form, which obviously hasn’t been so good. We spoke about it this week, if we could have done well at home we would have been right up there.

“I think we have had a few difficult home games but I think it is down to us more and not being quite as good as we can be.

“The Barrow game we conceded early on and they killed the game off, so some things don’t go your way but you have to make your own luck. The games are coming thick and fast and it’s about finishing the season strongly.

“We can still have a good season. If we win our game in hand we move up to 10th and above Wrexham. We want to finish in that top half and we want to be the best Chester team and finish on 63/64 points.”