Chester FC have strengthened their squad heading into a tough February period with the signing of Wigan Athletic winger Danny O'Brien on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old spent a spell on loan at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium last season and netted once in nine games, impressing with his performances wide on the right.

The Blues weren't expecting much by the way of incomings but have managed to secure a deal with the Latics, who are managed by Warren Joyce, father of Chester midfielder Wade, and who have Blues legend Graham Barrow on their coaching staff.

Blues boss Jon McCarthy told chesterfc.com: "We are delighted that Danny wanted to return to Chester.

"He made an impact in his first spell with the club with his pace and ability to run with the ball. He is an intelligent player with good technique and tactical awareness.

"He will increase competition within the squad."

O'Brien's arrival strengthens McCarthy's options out wide and provides some competition for the likes of Elliott Durrell, Craig Mahon and Jordan Chapell, with the latter two both having to contend with injuries in recent weeks.

O'Brien, who is expected to be available for selection for Saturday's trip to Dagenham & Redbridge, had spent time on loan at Wrexham before arriving at Chester and the former England under-17 international has made one substitute appearance for Wigan during his time there, coming on in an EFL Cup fixture at Oldham Athletic earlier this season.