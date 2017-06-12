Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have secured the signature of Torquay United left-back Lathaniel Rowe-Turner on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old becomes manager Jon McCarthy’s seventh signing of the summer, following on from the acquisitions of Ross Hannah, Harry White, Nyal Bell, Paul Turnbull, John McCombe and Andy Halls.

Leicester-born Rowe-Turner, who can operate on the left of a back four or in the heart of the defence, was offered fresh terms at Plainmoor but has opted to make the move to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium instead.

A tall and athletic presence at the back, Rowe-Turner began his career as a junior at his hometown club Leicester City but was unable to break into the first team and left the King Power Stadium for Torquay in 2010, going on to play almost 40 games for the Gulls in a two-year spell before a switch to Luton Town in 2012.

He made 37 appearances in two seasons at Kenilworth Road and made 30 appearances during a loan spell at Alfreton Town, one that would become permanent the following season where he was a virtual ever present.

In 2015 he joined Kidderminster Harriers before joining Torquay for a second spell in August of last year, playing in every National League game for the Gulls.