Lathaniel Rowe-Turner has all the attributes to be a hit at Chester FC , according to Blues player/assistant manager Tom Shaw.

The 27-year-old left back penned a one-year deal at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium earlier this week after leaving Vanarama National League rivals Torquay United.

Rowe-Turner had the chance of a future at Plainmoor following the Gulls’ successful battle against the drop last season but the former Luton Town, Kidderminster Harriers and Alfreton Town man decided on a fresh start with the Blues.

And it was Shaw’s knowledge of Rowe-Turner from their time together at Alfreton that played a big factor in getting the experienced full-back to make the move to the North West.

“He is one of the best defenders I've ever played with,” explained Shaw, who will combine his playing and coaching duties next season.

“We thought the team needed a bit of power and pace and he brings that and has played a lot of games in this league. He goes about his business quietly but I really think he will be a top performer this season and he gives us a lot of legs.

“When I was at Alfreton you wouldn’t get anyone who would get any change out of him. I spoke to him over the summer and he was excited to come here and sees this as a real platform and I think the fans will grow to love him.”

Rowe-Turner was a virtual ever present for the Gulls last season and Torquay manager Kevin Nicholson had been keen to keep him at Plainmoor, although both parties were afforded time before making a solid commitment before the defender eventually settled on pastures new.

Nicholson told the club website: “Rowe-Turner, or Snoop as we know him, has been a friend and team-mate of mine for many years. I know from first-hand experience the challenge of playing at left-back and his form over the last two months has been at the level I know he can achieve. If he stays, Snoop will keep getting better.”

Rowe-Turner and the his new Chester teammates return to pre-season training on Monday as they gear up for what promises to be an exciting 2017/18 National League season.