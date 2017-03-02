Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC are hoping to secure the signature of trialist Lucas Dawson later today.

Dawson has been on trial at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium for a number of weeks and has sufficiently impressed Blues boss Jon McCarthy to be offered a short-term deal, the Chronicle can reveal.

The 23-year-old could even be in the squad for the visit of Tranmere Rovers tomorrow night (7.45pm kick off).

Dawson, a tall and imposing central midfielder with an eye for the killer pass, last played for AFC Telford United during the 2015/16 season where he made 40 appearances in the National League North.

He was described by then Bucks boss Rob Smith as 'the best midfielder in the league' in an article with the Shropshire Star last year .

Dawson spent a period of time out of the game earlier this season but has been persuaded to return and try and impress at the Blues.

Dawson began his career in the youth set up at Stoke City and was a former team-mate of ex-Chester defender Ben Heneghan and current Blues striker James Alabi at the Potters.

He was an unused substitute under then Stoke boss Tony Pulis for the Uefa Europa League games against Besiktas and Valencia during the 2011/2012 season and played one Football League game while on loan at Carlisle United before being released in May 2014, after which time he joined Nuneaton Town.

If signed, Dawson could go straight into the squad for the visit of Tranmere tomorrow, a game to be televised live on BT Sport.