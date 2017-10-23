Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC are set to sign AFC Telford United left back Jordan Gough, subject to formal completion of paperwork.

The 27-year-old has left the Bucks and looks set to link up with Chester boss Marcus Bignot for a second time after playing for him during Solihull Moors' 2015/16 National League North title winning campaign.

Gough had been a regular for Telford this season but the lure of National League football proved too much and he looks set to play some part tomorrow should all necessary paperwork be completed.

Chester are also believed to be close to sealing a deal for a highly-rated non-league striker.

Telford boss Rob Edwards said: “Jordan has been terrific for us since I arrived at the club and has remained the ultimate professional over the 7-day period including traveling to Ferriby on Saturday despite the fact he knew he could be leaving.

"The opportunity to join a National League club shows how well he has done for us this season and the chance the work with Marcus again was too good to turn down”

"Everyone at AFC Telford United would like to wish Jordan all the best in the future."

Chester host fellow relegation battlers Barrow tomorrow night (7.45pm).