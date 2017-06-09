Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's not done yet, but the cat's out of the bag...

Sam Hughes is on the verge of signing for Leicester City.

It will be a magnificent move for the Chester FC centre-back.

But it will also be an excellent move for the club.

The Blues could have sold Hughes to Championship outfit Barnsley in January.

The Tykes are thought to have offered around £50,000 up front for the rising star plus add-ons.

But Chester stuck to their guns, believing that Hughes was worth more.

It was a risky tactic. The 20-year-old could have suffered injury or a loss of form.

There was no telling whether they would get as good a deal in the summer or at a tribunal at a later date.

And the money could have been invested there and then to bolster a paper-thin squad that was beginning to creak.

The Blues were adamant, though, they would not sell Hughes for any less than what they believe he is worth.

And it looks like they are going to be rewarded.

The Daily Mail reported they will receive a base £125,000 fee for Hughes.

If that's the case - and it is our understanding they are not far wrong - it will be the biggest fee the fan-owned club has received since its reformation seven years ago.

The previous record was set when Antoni Sarcevic signed for Fleetwood Town.

Chester eventually banked close to £120,000 for the midfielder.

But Hughes - one of our own, a graduate of a thriving academy run almost entirely by volunteers - is set to go for more.

It will be reward for the club's patience.

It will be reward for Hughes, too.

Understandably he would have been frustrated at seeing a move to Barnsley - a breeding ground for promising young English defenders - fall through.

But he never let it affect his performances and the last of his eight goals for the club - the winner in the vital victory at Torquay United - was ultimately the one that sealed the Blues' survival.

Now he can look forward to linking up with the former Premier League champions and Champions League quarter-finalists.

While Chester can look forward to the financial benefits his departure will bring.

It is a good move all round.