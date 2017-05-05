Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's Senior Blues are helping to support the development of the next generation of Blues stars.

The Senior Blues Youth Foundation has been created to raise funds to support the Chester FC Youth Academy and its associated projects, notably the Chester FC Youth Team Scholarship which will commence in July 2017.

Any individual is welcome to donate to the foundation with payment options available with both one-off donations or standing orders. The Foundation will be managed by the Senior Blues committee who will also organise a number of fundraising events alongside the donations to further support the Foundation.

Chairman of the Senior Blues, Chris Courtenay-Williams said: “The Senior Blues are delighted that their fundraising now has a focus and funds can be directed in one direction.”

Also on the announcement, Peter Mitchell of the Senior Blues committee said: “The Senior Blues are pleased to be able to support the Youth Academy and their projects and further the support provided by Swettenham Chemists”

Vic Croft, Treasurer of the Senior Blues, said: “Thank you to the people who have already contributed both in standing orders and one off donations. As it stands, the Senior Blues Youth Foundation is in excess of £4000.

The Foundation will help the club develop young talent through its age groups and aid them in their search of the next Sam Hughes.

Youth Academy Manager Calum McIntyre added: “I would like to offer a sincere thank you to the Senior Blues committee and their members for establishing the Senior Blues Youth Foundation.

“The creation of this foundation will hopefully provide much needed funds to the Youth Academy to allow us to continue our work in looking to produce footballers for Chester Football Club.”

If you would like to donate to the Senior Blues Youth Foundation, please contact the club’s Ticket Office or any of the Senior Blues committee.