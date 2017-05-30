Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have further bolstered their squad for the 2017/18 season by landing Macclesfield Town captain Andy Halls.

The 25-year-old defender, who can play at right back or in the centre of defence, has been a target for Chester boss Jon McCarthy since the end of the season and the former Stockport County man has put pen to paper on a deal at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

Urmston-born Halls, who has signed an initial one-year deal, has been a regular in the Macclesfield side since joining them from Stockport, making over 150 appearances and netting once, a goal that came against Chester last season.

(Photo: ChesterFC.com)

He skippered the Silkmen to ninth in the National League this season and played in their FA Trophy final loss to York City at Wembley earlier this month.

He was offered fresh terms to stay at Moss Rose by Macc boss John Askey but has turned down the deal in favour of a move to the Blues.