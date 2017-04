Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have unveiled their new away kit for next season.

The all-yellow strip, manufactured by Puma and sponsored by MBNA, will go on sale on Saturday before the final game of the season at home to Boreham Wood (12.15pm kick-off).

Shirts cost £40 for adults and £30 for kids and can be purchased from the club shop.