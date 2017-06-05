Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC under 17s will be representing the club in Europe after they lifted the UK round of the Moneygram EU Cup of Nations.

The Blues youngsters have booked their place in the finals in Warsaw, Poland, on August 5 after securing success at the Linford Christie Stadium in London.

Chester won through the group stages thanks to a 0-0 draw with AFC Hornchurch, a 4-0 success over Hackney Wick and a 2-0 victory over Leyton United.

That set up a final showdown with London-based Senrab FC for a spot in the finals, and the Blues made no mistake as they battled their way to a 2-0 success.

It has been another season of success for Chester's youngsters under the tutelage of head coach Calum McIntyre.

As well as the tournament win for the U17s it has been a memorable season for the U18s, not least because of their journey to the third round of the FA Youth Cup after beating Football League sides including Fleetwood Town and Bolton Wanderers along the way.

James Jones, Nathan Brown and Tom Crawford - three of last season's U18s squad - have signed their first professional deals with the club and will be looking to emulate the success of fellow academy graduate Sam Hughes, who looks set to leave the club this week for a team in the upper echelons of the English game.