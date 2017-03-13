Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC staged an impromptu training session with Year 8 students at Upton-by-Chester High School last week thanks to Big Yellow Self Storage Chester.

The students at the school had helped contribute a sizeable amount of gifts and toys for the annual Big Yellow Chester Christmas Toy Appeal, which raised over £10,000 worth of gifts for under privileged and sick children in time for Christmas 2016.

Players including Ryan Astles, Sam Hughes and Evan Horwood, as well as Blues boss Jon McCarthy, dropped in to pass on some of the tricks of the trade to the delighted students.

Jeff Banks, Business Development Manager at the Chester store on Sealand Road, wanted to recognise the students at Upton for their efforts and teamed up with the Chester FC Community Trust who then organised for Jon McCarthy’s men to stage a different PE lesson for the students – a live training session to help develop the skills of the 12 and 13 year olds.

Banks said: "I would like to thank Chester FC and the Community Trust for agreeing to come along and reward the students for their part in doing so much for the Toy Appeal, they have been fantastic, so it was great to give them something back for helping those less fortunate than themselves."

Blues boss McCarthy said: "It was great to take the lads to reward Upton’s students as they had really contributed to helping make Christmas special for many children, and we wanted to thank them on behalf of Big Yellow for such a gesture."

Karen Smale, Head of RS at the school, also thanked the club and Big Yellow for delivering the surprise training session.

"All the students in Year 8 loved their training session with Chester FC," she said.

"We do a great deal of work for the community at the school so it’s fantastic to have them rewarded for their contribution to the Big Yellow Toy Appeal, of which we are great supporters."

The Big Yellow Christmas Toy Appeal runs annually and if your business would like to get involved with the 2017 appeal, then please contact Jeff Banks by emailing chester@bigyellow.co.uk