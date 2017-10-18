Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nyal Bell insists that he and the rest of the Chester FC squad do care and give their all when they take to the pitch.

The Blues were dumped out of the FA Cup fourth qualifying round in miserable fashion after an appalling display saw them on the end of a 2-0 defeat to Kiddermninster Harriers on Saturday.

Chester were listless and lacking in drive and purpose for the entire 90 minutes at Aggborough against the National League North side and the final whistle saw around 200 of the travelling 522 fans stay behind to vent their anger at the players after manager Marcus Bignot had instructed them to remain on the pitch to hear the anger of the fans.

Chants of ‘what a load of rubbish’ and ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ rained down on the players, with fans questioning their desire and commitment to the cause.

But Bell is adamant the players do care about playing for the shirt.

“We care, 100% we know what it means,” said Bell, on loan from Gateshead until January.

“We do try to give the best possible performance every time we go out on the pitch. Sometimes it doesn’t happen for us but we will always give our all each game.”

“I 100% understand the frustration of the supporters. They’ve had cancellations, too, so the supporters mat be a bit frustrated. My regards go out to them, we know it’s not been good enough and that’s not a good enough performance.”

Chester are back in action this weekend when they entertain Boreham Wood at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday in the Vanarama National League (3pm).