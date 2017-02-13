Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fourth defeat in six games, Chester FC 's recent struggles continued on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat at home to Gateshead.

Despite having taken the lead through Blaine Hudson in front of the BT Sport cameras, Chester were second best for much of the contest and there weren't too many players to emerge with credit.

Last week's performance in the 3-2 loss at Dagenham & Redbridge saw plenty of high marks despite the defeat but Saturday was an afternoon to forget.

Here's how they rated.

Liam Roberts – 5/10

While the defence may have parted like the Red Sea for the opener, Roberts should have made the save, and I'm sure he knows it. Regained some composure to make some routine saves in the second half.

Ryan Astles – 5/10

A colossus for much of the season, Astles wasn't at the races on Saturday. Turned inside out for the opening goal and struggled with Jordan Burrow.

Blaine Hudson – 6/10

Decent finish for the opener and battled well for much of the contest but found Johnson and Burrow tough customers.

Theo Vassell – 7/10

For 25 minutes he was excellent and the Blues never really recovered from losing him to injury.

Sam Hughes – 6/10

Played at right back, Hughes was up against strong opposition in George Smith and stuck to his task manfully, although he wasn't able to stamp his authority on the contest.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Luke George – 5/10

Superb against Dagenham, George was unable to repeat that performance against a mobile and commiteed Gateshead midfield. Picked up a nasty knock in the first half, though, and had to struggle on.

Wade Joyce – 5/10

Another player who was unable to replicate their performance of a week previous. Was dominated physically in parts and unable to win the second ball.

Tom Shaw – 6/10

Should have buried his effort in the opening 15 minutes but there was plenty of effort and endeavour from Shaw, operating in an advanced midfield role.

Elliott Durrell – 6/10

Guilty of losing the ball in midfield for the opener but Durrell was always looking to be creative and get on the ball to try and make something happen. Great play to set up Shaw's first-half chance.

Evan Horwood – 5/10

Great at Dagenham but Horwood struggled to gain a foothold in the game from the start. Deployed at left midfield to start, he reverted to left back for a spell after Vassell's departure but looked vulnerable.

James Alabi – 7/10

Really deserved more for his efforts. Isolated up front the big striker did well to try and carry the fight and was unlucky not to get on the score sheet when swatting away Liam Hogan before firing narrowly over.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Substitutes

Ryan Lloyd (on for Vassell – 26 minutes) – 6/10

Initially out on the left, Lloyd ended up at left back late in the game but put in a shift and his did his best to repel the Heed and add some energy.

Kane Richards (on for Horwood – 67 minutes) – 6/10

Brought on to try and stretch the game and give Chester another outlet. Tried to make some inroads but Gateshead were well drilled and gave him little room for manoeuvre. Had a chance late on but could only find the side netting.

Other ratings

Referee: Joseph Johnson – 6/10

When his name was announced over the Tannoy it was met with a chorus of boos. Johnson was the referee who presided over the Witton Albion farce earlier in the season when he sent off three players, booked nine and awarded two penalties.

He was less trigger happy this time around, though, and had a reasonable game, aside from one or two questionable decisions.

Entertainment value – 4/10

The south stand was a fine sight, with the Community Trust's initiative to bring more children to the game paying dividends.

That really was the only positive of the afternoon, though.

While Hudson's opener and a promising 25 minute spell at the start of the contest got things off to a good start, it fell away soon after and Chester never really looked like getting anything from the contest from the moment they went behind.