Caretaker Chester FC boss Tom Shaw took charge of the Blues for the for time on Saturday following last week’s sacking of Jon McCarthy, and the players responded with a much-improved performance to claim a 1-1 home draw against unbeaten Ebbsfleet United.

After Jack Powell had handed the visitors the lead in style in 58 minutes with a stunning 25-yard effort, James Akintunde found the bottom corner of the net from 18 yards with eight minutes remaining to restore parity and earn Chester a deserved share of the spoils.

CONOR MITCHELL - 7/10

Could have done nothing about the goal. He was solid throughout a vocal presence.

LATHANIEL ROWE-TURNER - 7/10

Had a couple of tough games of late but on Saturday he stuck to his task and was rarely beaten. Tenacious and showed plenty of grit.

NATHAN SHERON - 6/10

Thrown into the team on Tuesday just hours after signing on loan from Fleetwood, Sheron struggled against Solihull but put in a more assured performance here. Was caught out on more than one occasion in the first half but improved after the break.

ANDY HALLS - 7/10

Playing once again as a makeshift centre back in the absence of Ryan Astles, he read the game well and Darren McQueen got no change out of him whatsoever.

JOHN MCCOMBE - 7/10

Puts his head where it hurts and showed his experience alongside Halls as the pair kept Ebbsfleet’s attack quiet.

(Image: Terry Marland)

KINGSLEY JAMES - 7/10

Always positive and looking to drive the play forward, he kept up the intensity from midfield throughout.

WADE JOYCE - 6/10

Went about his business with minimum fuss and rarely made a mistake. Effective in breaking up play and winning second balls.

PAUL TURNBULL - 8/10

His best performance in a Chester shirt. Got on the ball frequently and made the Blues tick. The more often he sees the ball, the better Chester play. Excellent.

JAMES AKINTUNDE - 7/10

Quiet for periods of the game but came to life in the final 15 minutes or so and took his goal expertly, stroking home with confidence to level. Has the potential to be a 20-goal-a-season striker if he stays fit.

NYAL BELL - 8/10

His languid style of play masks how hard he works. Chased down everything and showed real quality on the ball when he had chance. Bags of potential.

ROSS HANNAH - 6/10

Great to see him starting again and he’ll be flying soon enough. Starved of service in the first half but still worked hard for the cause.

SUBSTITUTES

CRAIG MAHON (on for Hannah - 68 minutes) - 7/10

Provided a real spark when he came on and caused headaches for the Ebbsfleet back line.

LUCAS DAWSON (on for Joyce - 76 minutes) - 7/10

Really positive influence for the final 15 minutes and showed his quality on the ball through the centre. Went close with a fine effort.

OPPOSITION STAR MAN

NATHAN ASHMORE

Ebbsfleet goalkeeper kept the Blues at bay for long periods and was an imposing presence.