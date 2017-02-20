Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

For Chester FC and the hardy band of fans who made the trip to Maidstone United on Saturday it was one to forget.

The Blues were 3-0 down after 12 minutes and 4-0 down at the break after an horrendous 45 minutes where the visitors completed capitulated.

They did rally in the second half but the damage was done and the final whistle couldn't come soon enough for many.

From a game where very few emerged with any credit, here's how they scored.

Alex Lynch – 5/10

Could have done better with the fourth goal from Kevin Lokko but for the rest he was exposed by abysmal defending. Made a couple of decent saves in the second half.

Sam Hughes – 5/10

Caught out on the right often in the opening 45 minutes and, like much of the squad, was nowhere near the best version of themselves. Good header to make it 4-2, though, and he improved after the break.

Ryan Astles – 4/10

A game to forget for the big man.

Blaine Hudson – 4/10

Like Astles, Hudson was caught cold from the start and never recovered.

Evan Horwood – 5/10

Looked vulnerable in the first half but he was much better after the break when operating in midfield. Won the penalty and it was his cross for Hughes' goal.

Ryan Lloyd – 6/10

The game bypassed him in the first half but he tried to provide some energy in the second as Chester improved.

Tom Shaw – 4/10

Just couldn't get into the game and make his usual impact. Taken off at half-time.

Wade Joyce – 4/10

Sacrificed at the break after a poor first half.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Luke George – 5/10

Like many he was poor in the first half but raised his game in the second. The game was already lost then, though.

Elliott Durrell – 5/10

Couldn't get on the ball in the first half as Maidstone poured forward time and time again. He looked to try and create something in the second and should have done better with a late chance.

James Alabi – 7/10

The only player to emerge with credit from a miserable game. He was isolated in the first half but always looked a threat when he managed to find room and put away his penalty with his usual confidence. His efforts deserved better.

Substitutes

Kane Richards (on for Shaw – 46 minutes) 6/10

On at the break and at least provided an outlet for Chester. He stretched the Stones defence but should have done better with a couple of chances.

Ross Killock (on for Joyce – 46 minutes) 6/10

A plus from a miserable afternoon was seeing Killock back on he pitch. Did well enough and the Blues looked much more solid with him there in the second half.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Other ratings

Referee: Carl Brook – 7/10

The Blues can't really look at anything the referee did for their failures. Called most things correctly and wasn't overly fussy.

Entertainment value – 2/10

The home fans would have scored this differently, I'm sure. The two goals get a mark each.

Atmosphere – 6/10

Chester fans who made the trip kept backing the players to the end, although the journey back to Cheshire would no doubt have been a long one.

It was good to see a healthy home crowd and the Stones fans were in jubilant mood. Aside from the issue of the nine seats, the Stones were a welcoming and hospitable football club, probably the most friendly of the season.