That was definitely one to forget.

The usual air of positivity that comes with the beginning of a new year quickly vanished with an abject Chester FC performance that saw them dispatched 3-0 by Solihull Moors at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

It meant back-to-back defeats for the Blues and saw them drop to 10th in the National League, but it is important not to forget all that has gone before and the efforts of the players so far this season.

That being said, yesterday was one to forget and it was hard to pick too many positives from that performance. Here's our ratings.

Alex Lynch – 6/10

At fault for the second goal when he made a hash of coming for an in-swinging free-kick, allowing Liam Daly to rifle home. Some smart saves, though, and an excellent one-handed stop to deny Omari Sterling-James in the first half.

Luke George – 4/10

The defence struggled time and time again against Moors and Sterling-James, who operated on both flanks during the game, gave George a torrid time and he always looked vulnerable.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Sam Hughes – 5/10

Hit the bar with a header but wasn't anywhere near his usual standards.

Ryan Astles – 5/10

Probably his poorest performance of the season. The usual defensive steel wasn't there and it will be a game he will quickly want to forget.

Evan Horwood – 5/10

Hit the post with a free-kick but struggled against the pace of Moors coming forward. Substituted at half time with an injury.

Elliott Durrell – 5/10

Wasn't a factor for much of the game and failed to find any space to operate in. Did threaten on occasion.

Jordan Chapell – 5/10

Showed some signs of brightness in the opening 15 minutes but made little impact for much of the contest.

Ryan Lloyd – 5/10

His last game in a Chester shirt following the end of his loan spell and not the way he would have wanted to sign off. Nothing came off for him.

Tom Shaw – 6/10

Chester's best player, but that isn't really saying a lot. He tried his best to add some bite in midfield and get things moving but was very much on his own in that regard.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Kane Richards – 4/10

A peripheral figure for much of the contest as the Blues failed to make any inroads in attack.

James Alabi – 5/10

Given little to no service, Alabi cut a lonely figure up front for long periods.

Substitutes

Theo Vassell (on for Horwood – 46 minutes) 6/10

Considering it was his first taste of football since October he did ok from the bench and at least tried to aid the effort going forward.

Other ratings

Entertainment value – 2/10

A healthy crowd in at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium and they winter chill wasn't helped by the performance on offer. Many had left with 10 minutes to go.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Referee rating (Peter Wright) – 4/10

These poor referees are just par for the course now, it seems. Another fussy official who seemed intent of stopping the flow of the game, making a series of bizarre calls. Definitely not a 'homer'.

Atmosphere – 3/10

It's hard to be banging the drum to a performance like that and, despite offering up some hope in the opening 15 minutes, Chester gave their home fans very little to cheer.

The embarrassing antics of one of the Solihull coaches, who revelled in goading Blues fans, did raise the temperature slightly.

And while everyone is entitled to their opinion, hearing some of the criticism for Jon McCarthy from a minority was slightly unsettling for many given the run that the club has just been on.