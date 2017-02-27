Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Evan Horwood's sublime second-half strike brought an end to Chester FC 's four-game losing streak as they triumphed 1-0 at struggling Southport.

After the dismal showing at Maidstone United last week, the Blues were much more like their normal selves at Haig Avenue and the three points came as a welcome panacea to their recent woes.

And with a first clean sheet since mid-December, it was a pleasing afternoon's work for Jon McCarthy and his side.

Here's how they rated.

Alex Lynch – 7/10

Commanded his area well and was always alert to danger. He was vocal throughout and exuded confidence.

Johnny Hunt – 7/10

He is Chester's unsung hero and, for me, one of their star men this season. Solid and dependable on his return to the side and his presence gave the side a lift.

Luke George – 6/10

Played at right back and up against a tricky customer in Lyndon Meikle, George stuck to his task manfully and was strong in the tackle. Picked up a hamstring injury and was subbed at half time.

Ryan Astles – 7/10

Recovered well from a tough time at Maidstone and looked something like his normal self and grew in confidence as the game wore on and dealt with the aerial threat well.

Sam Hughes – 8/10 - STAR MAN

Superb. His return to the heart of defence bolstered the Blues back line and he looked every inch the talent he did earlier in the season before his injury lay off.

Evan Horwood – 7/10

Got better as the game wore on and was efficient in possession and a threat on the left. The technique shown to lob Magnus Norman for the winner was sublime.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy after the win over Southport Share this video Watch Next

Wade Joyce – 6/10

Grew into the game and was effective at breaking up play and providing some security in the centre of the park. Vastly improved on last week and a return to something more like his performance at Dagenham.

Ryan Lloyd – 7/10

Industrious and energetic, Lloyd provided a purpose in the centre of midfield and was strong in the tackle. A return to form.

Tom Shaw – 6/10

Solid performance from the midfielder and he was unfortunate to see an early effort crash off the post. Forced off in the second half after coming off badly after a challenge on Ryan Higgins.

James Alabi – 7/10

Quiet early on by his standards but he was much more menacing in the second half and showed his strength and skill to panic the Southport backline. Looked happier with a strike partner.

Kane Richards – 7/10

A return to the starting line up and Richards did well, using his pace to stretch Southport and create gaps and he was always positive. Put in a shift.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Substitutes

Theo Vassell (on for George 46 minutes) – 6/10

Was solid at the right back slot after George was forced off and stymied the Sandgrounders down the right.

Elliott Durrell (on for Shaw 55 minutes) – 6/10

A rare omission from the starting line up and he tried his best to get on the ball and be created as Chester pushed for a breakthrough in the second half.

Craig Mahon (on for Horwood 83 minutes) – 6/10

A real positive to see the diminutive Irishman back amongst it and he showed a flash of his best self with a mazy run at the Southport defence late on.

Other ratings

Entertainment value – 7/10

A decent, end-to-end game with plenty of chances and talking points. Horwood's winner was a superb way to settle it and the three points for the Blues made it a happy afternoon.

Atmosphere – 7/10

Almost 500 made the trip from Chester and they gave the Blues their unwavering backing throughout and were rewarded by a gutsy display from their team. Helped to erase the memory of the 1-0 loss in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round earlier in the season.

Referee: Martin Coy – 8/10

Easy to criticise match officials but, to his credit, Coy got most of the decisions spot on and wasn't card happy. Performances like this don't happen anywhere near enough in the National League.