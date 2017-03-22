Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The performance was an improvement on Saturday’s 1-0 loss against Eastleigh but Chester FC ’s 3-2 reverse at home to Macclesfield Town on Tuesday evening means the Blues have now lost seven of their last eight games.

It was a mixed bag in terms of performances for the Blues, here’s how they rated.

Alex Lynch - 7/10

A simply superb reaction save to deny Neill Byrne’s point-blank header in the first half was the pick for Lynch. He was vocal and made a string of good saves.

Sam Hughes - 6/10

Didn’t look as comfortable as part of a back three although he did make some timely challenges.

Ryan Astles - 6/10

A wonderful last-ditch block to deny what seemed a certain Anthony Dudley goal but still not playing to the standards he set earlier in the season.

Blaine Hudson - 6/10

Subbed at half time as Chester went 4-4-2, Hudson wasn’t dominant but did make some vital interceptions. All three centre backs allowed too much room for the Macc forwards in the first half.

Johnny Hunt - 6/10

An in-form Jack Mackreth made life difficult for him throughout. A key block in the first half, though.

Danny O’Brien - 5/10

A rare start and taken off at the break as he struggled in the wing back role. Rhys Browne gave him a torrid time.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Lucas Dawson - 6/10

Not as influential as he was on Saturday. Went close with a free kick and some decent passes but flitted in and out.

Tom Shaw - 6/10

Tried his best to influence things in the middle but wasn’t able to have the impact he would have wanted.

Ryan Lloyd - 6/10

Plenty of energy, as always, but was a peripheral figure for long periods.

Elliott Durrell - 7/10

Chester’s most inventive player on the night, Durrell always looked for the ball and threaded some delightful passes. Supplied the ball for the opener.

James Alabi - 7/10

Good finish and worked tirelessly for the cause. Showed his passion and desire for the cause with a huge workrate up top.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Substitutes

Kane Richards - 6/10 (on for O’Brien - 46 mins)

Got his goal, which will have boosted his confidence, but didn’t make the right decisions in some areas when the Blues countered.

Theo Vassell - 6/10 (on for Hudson - 46 mins)

The Blues looked a little more steady with him there but he should have cleared his lines when he had the chance in the build up for the Macc winner.

Other ratings

Referee: Thomas Bramhall - 5/10

In Chester’s favour he denied at least one stonewall penalty but he didn’t let the game flow and made a series of bizarre decisions.

Entertainment value - 6/10

Five goals, yes, but it wasn’t a thriller.

The Blues were second best for long periods as Macclesfield moved the ball with purpose but it was much better than the showing against Eastleigh on Saturday.

Some home cheer is needed soon.