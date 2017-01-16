Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC bowed out of the FA Trophy at the second round stage on Saturday but it wasn't all doom and gloom.

While the 2-0 loss to big-spending Forest Green Rovers brought an end to Chester's dreams of a maiden Wembley appearance for another season, they did well in spells against the high-fliers but just couldn't find a way through.

Rovers were a cut above, there can be no doubt about that, but that is what comes with vast resources at this level and the benefit of full-time football. But there were some reasons to be positive for the Blues.

Here's how the players rated.

Alex Lynch – 7/10

Couldn't do anything about Marcus Kelly's two superb strikes but he made a stunning first-half save to deny Fabien Robert's goalbound effort from close range and he was steady throughout.

Luke George – 6/10

Deployed in an unfamiliar right back role once more due to injuries, George battled well and remained vocal.

Blaine Hudson – 6/10

Dealt with what came his way and was willing, as ever, to put his body on the line for the cause.

Ryan Astles – 6/10

Won his aerial battles and kept the Forest Green strikers at bay for the most part.

Evan Horwood – 6/10

Like the rest of the back four he was pretty solid. Always looks to support the attack moving forward and you can't help but think he is more effective for the Blues out wide on the left when Johnny Hunt returns.

Matty Waters – 7/10

A second start in the FA Trophy for the teenager and he impressed. Battled well in the first but he really looked to make a difference in the second. A real positive on the left.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Elliott Durrell – 7/10

Chester's man of the match for me. He was busy from start to finish and always an outlet. He was key to everything Chester did going forward.

Tom Shaw – 6/10

A solid if unspectacular performance from Shaw. Battled well as he always does but he should have done better with his second-half chance that would have levelled the game.

Ryan Lloyd – 6/10

Comfortable on the ball and rarely wastes it, Lloyd showed his class in spells but faded somewhat as Chester chased the game.

Kane Richards – 6/10

Worked really hard and was unfortunate not to have some reward for his efforts. Tried his best to stretch the Forest Green defence but couldn't find a way through.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

James Alabi – 6/10

Seemed a little isolated at times but showed some great hold up play and neat touches at times. Rarely had a sight of goal.

Substitutes

Craig Mahon (on for Waters – 82 minutes)

Little time to really make an impact but great to see him back on the pitch after more than a month on the sidelines. Important player for the remainder of the season.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Other ratings

Referee: Matthew Smith – 5/10

Came in for plenty of stick for a series of bizarre calls in the first half. Very fussy but he at least kept his cards in his pocket.

Entertainment value – 5/10

Forest Green dominated with a dull brand of football and it pretty much set the tone as Chester chased the game for long periods.

Atmosphere – 5/10

A pretty sparse crowd in for the clash and the lack of any real away following meant it was a low-key affair.

The fan who asked Forest Green owner Dale Vince, the famed vegan green energy tycoon, if he wanted a Bovril from the kiosk did raise a few chuckles, though.