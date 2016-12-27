Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alex Lynch - 7/10

Made good saves from Omari Sterling-James and Akwasi Asante at the beginning and the end of the match and could do little about the three goals he conceded.

Luke George - 7/10

The captain was solid at right-back and got forward when he could, including in the final moments when he smashed the ball into the back of the net, but only after Kane Richards' shot had crossed the line.

Sam Hughes - 7/10

Part of a Chester defence that was rarely breached in the first half, despite the dismissal of one of its members, and put his body on the line and won his fair share of headers.

Ryan Astles - 6/10

Like Hughes, a real rock in the first half, but the centre-back may feel he could have done better for Solihull's killer third goal, scored by man-of-the match Sterling James.

Johnny Hunt - 5/10

He will feel, with some justification, hard done by after appearing to win the ball, but in leaving the ground he gave the referee a decision he was only too happy to make.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Elliott Durrell - 7/10

Took his tally for the term up to seven, finishing off a move he instigated in style, and he was the most dangerous Blues player before he was taken off on the hour mark.

Ryan Lloyd - 6/10

Like the rest of his fellow midfielders, worked his socks off to help Chester keep their shape, but should have done better with a chance moments before the Moors went in front.

Tom Shaw - 7/10

Could have let his head drop after being wrongly penalised for the handball which led to Solihull's free-kick equaliser, the midfield leader saw a shot blocked and never stopped trying.

Evan Horwood - 6/10

Bizarrely booked while waiting for options for a throw-in, his rotten luck worsened when he came off with an injury to his shoulder, not long before the Moors took the lead for the first time.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Jordan Chapell - 8/10 STAR MAN

Lively throughout, but really came into his own in the second half, seeing one effort superbly saved and another drift wide, as well as setting up Richards.

James Alabi - 6/10

Headed over an early opportunity and later set-up an even better one for Lloyd after a barnstorming run down the right before being replaced.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Substitutes

Kane Richards (for Alabi - 60 minutes)

Saw a chance taken off his foot by Connor Franklin before making it seven goals for the season by finishing off a fine move with virtually the last kick of the contest.

Wade Joyce (for Durrell - 60 minutes)

Helped freshen up the Blues midfield at the point when the Moors were getting on top.

Matty Waters (for Horwood - 66 minutes)

Caught by a ball behind for Solihull's third and final goal, but the youngster was bright and went on one thrilling run.

Referee

Chris O'Donnell - 2/10

You could understand, to a certain degree, his decision to send Hunt off, but he should not have awarded the free kick from which the Moors levelled the contest, and he could have chalked off the goal that put them in front for handball. Also handed out four bookings to the Blues, with at least two of them being undeserved, and generally infuriated the travelling team and supporters throughout with his decision making.