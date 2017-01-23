Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The spoils were shared at the weekend as Chester FC and Wrexham AFC battled out a hotly-contested 1-1 draw.

Former Blues midfielder John Rooney bagged a goal on his return to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium to hand the Dragons the lead but any ideas he had of being the Wrexham hero were squashed as James Alabi rifled home from the penalty spot.

In fairness, a draw was probably the right result. There were, though, plenty of impressive displays from Blues players.

Here's how they rated.

Alex Lynch – 7/10

Had looked wobbly a couple of times in the first half but his save from Mark Carrington's header was crucial.

Theo Vassell – 7/10

A real threat in the first half and almost found the target with a long range effort. His under-hit pass was partially to blame for Luke George's second yellow.

Ryan Astles – 9/10

A superb performance from the big defender who was as strong going forward as he was at the back. Dominated Jordan White and came close when his header hit the bar.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Blaine Hudson – 8/10

A fine display from the former Wrexham man who put himself on the line time and time again to stifle his former employers.

Johnny Hunt – 8/10

Exceptional in the first half and it was probably his best 45 minutes of football this season. Slightly more exposed in the second but he stuck to his task manfully.

Tom Shaw – 7/10

Busy throughout and always looking to drive Chester forward. Made sure the game didn't pass him by.

Ryan Lloyd – 6/10

Worked hard and covered a lot of ground but he didn't have his usual impact and played a bit loose some times.

Elliott Durrell – 6/10

Was well up for the clash and you could tell. Wasn't able to find the necessary space to do some damage and possibly tried a little too hard. Worked his socks off, though.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Luke George – 6/10

Made some brave challenges in the first half but was always on thin ice after his first yellow. Vassell's pass was under hit and George had to make the tackle that led to his red.

Kane Richards – 6/10

Looked to stretch the Wrexham defence but he struggled to find a way past their rearguard who stymied him for large periods.

James Alabi – 8/10

Has all the attributes to be success and he frightened the Wrexham defence time and time again. The way he dispatched his penalty demonstrated just how much confidence he has at the moment.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Other ratings

Referee: Craig Hicks – 6/10

Had little option but to send off George. Made a few suspect calls but was a brave man to award Alabi the penalty when a few may have waved it away.

Entertainment value – 9/10

Plenty of talking points in this one. A welcome return to form for the derby.