There are many reasons why Chester FC should be extra motivated to win Saturday's final game of the season at home to Boreham Wood (12.15pm kick-off).

First and foremost the Blues still have a mathematical chance of being relegated.

There is also the real need to send the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium faithful into the summer with a smile on their faces.

And then there is the matter of avoiding equalling an unwanted club record.

Chester have lost their last seven games at home, a sequence that started with a 2-1 defeat to Gateshead and that has continued with reverses to Tranmere Rovers (2-3), Eastleigh (0-1), Macclesfield Town (2-3), Barrow AFC (1-2), York City (0-2) and, most recently, Woking (2-3).

And should Jon McCarthy's men lose to Boreham Wood, it would equal the record set during the 2007-08 season, which started so promisingly under Bobby Williamson, but ended with the club, under the command of Simon Davies, finishing just above the Football League relegation places.

Between New Year's Day and March 22, 2008, the Blues went down to eight straight home defeats to Grimsby Town (0-2), Mansfield Town (0-1), Rotherham United (0-1), Rochdale (0-4), Accrington Stanley (2-3), Notts County (0-1), Wrexham (0-2) and Bradford City (0-1).

The run was eventually snapped by a 2-1 triumph over Darlington.

It earned Davies his first three points as Chester City manager - and McCarthy will be hoping for a similar outcome on Saturday as the reformed club attempt to secure its first victory at home since December 17.

The Blues have lost nine and drawn one of the 10 home matches that have followed the 2-0 success over Aldershot Town.

McCarthy argues the winless run should have ended last time out, against Woking, who scored two late goals to seal an unlikely win.

But the Chester manager is hoping to get the right result on Saturday - and he has asked supporters to play their part.

McCarthy said: "We should have beat Woking - and that's frustrating.

"The nervousness, and the way the crowd were at the beginning of that game, we understand, but the way the players turned it round, and to get the goal to go 2-1 up with eight minutes to go, that feel-good factor was there.

"So to lose in the manner we did, it seemed really cruel. If we had won we would have gone to Sutton with a bit more confidence.

"But we're coming back at home and we need to put it in some context. Recognise what the players have done. The players have worked hard and done everything all season.

"I can understand if there's an element who don't want to do it, but if that majority can drown that out and get behind the players, and recognise that we wanted to do more, but what we have done was what we were asked to do (keep the club up).

"Support them, you've had some big performances and a lot of work from the players, and in return we'll do everything we possibly can to let you go off to the summer with that better feel."