Harry White was a happy man after opening his Chester FC account in his first appearance - but knows that the hard work is still to come in pre-season.

The striker bagged Chester’s third goal in the 5-1 win at Runcorn Town on Monday evening and featured again 24 hours later in the 2-0 victory at Flint Town United.

White, a summer signing from Solihull Moors , was one of eight new boys to get a run out in the back-to-back clashes as Blues boss Jon McCarthy looks to get his side ready for when their National League season kicks off on August 5.

And, having got some much-needed minutes under his belt and already got himself among the goals, the former Barnsley man is keen to push on and get himself sharp.

“I’m not quite there yet and I need to get a lot fitter, so there’s doing things on my own and in training that I need to work on,” said White, who will be part of the Chester squad that heads to Hyde United tonight (7.45pm).

“That’s what pre-season is for, though, to know what is not there and what is. I look forward to working on it and getting better.

“The first few games are the hardest. (On Monday) it took me a lot longer to get my second wind than it usually would. (Tuesday) I felt better and I’m sure I’ll feel better next time.

“I was buzzing with it (the goal at Runcorn). I care more about winning but to score was really nice and to score in my first game and see it hit the back of the net was a great feeling and many more to come hopefully.”

White was full of praise for the travelling Blues faithful who came out to back the team on Monday and Tuesday, admitting he had never experienced an away following like it.

“They’ve been brilliant,” said the 22-year-old, who will face his former club Solihull on the opening day of the campaign.

“Every club I’ve been at, I’ve not really experienced travelling fans like Chester fans. To see them at pre-season friendlies is great, cheering us on.

“It gives you that momentum that you need and they have been great so far.”