Marcus Bignot reckons rookie Ryan Rainey could be 'key' to Chester FC during his loan spell.

The versatile midfielder has joined Chester on a short-term deal from Championship table-toppers Wolves.

Rainey, who can also operate at right-back, played in Tuesday's Cheshire FA Senior Cup defeat at Altrincham.

And now he is in line to make his senior league debut in tomorrow's trip to Bromley (3pm).

The 21-year-old's chances of starting against the promotion-pushing Ravens have been boosted by the numbers of injuries that have beset Blues boss Bignot.

And Bignot said: "Ryan will help us in this period and in this period we are hoping we can help him as well.

"He has come out of the under-23s environment and he needs to be playing.

"He will be treated like any other player. If he is given the opportunity then it is up to him to take it.

"We got the opportunity to see him on Tuesday night and he will certainly bring utility to us and that is what we need.

"He is going to be key for us over this month because even though we have had a break there haven't been many players coming back."

Rainey has become Bignot's seventh signing since taking over the Chester hotseat in September.

He has had to 'beg, steal and borrow' to also bring in Offrande Zanzala and Ryan Crump, Reece Hall-Johnson, Jordan Gough and Jordan Archer, and Nathan Vaughan.

But, with performances improving since the 2-1 home loss to Boreham Wood last month, the 43-year-old believes it has been worth it.

Bignot said: "We are getting a group of players who are showing a level of consistency in their performances and now it is about how we manage the rest of the group in terms of getting that balance right.

"We can't compete financially with anybody in this league - and I mean anybody. You have seen the recruitment, in terms of beg, steal and borrow, but it has added to the competition and depth and the balance.

"We know where this group is and we know who we want moving forwards and who can help moving forwards."