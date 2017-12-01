Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot accepts Chester FC will have to overcome a mental block if they are to take advantage of a crucial run of home matches.

The fourth-from-bottom Blues return to action on Saturday week when they entertain basement boys Solihull Moors.

Visits of second-bottom Guiseley and mid-table Hartlepool United follow before the year is out.

But Chester will go into those games on a low after they went down 4-0 at home to high-flying Dagenham & Redbridge last weekend.

Bignot maintains his injury-hit side’s second-half showing was out of context with the improved performances they have produced under his command.

The Blues boss admits, however, that the collapse underlined the fact that some of the squad are still struggling to perform at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The defeat means Chester have now lost 16 of the 22 National League and FA Trophy matches they have played at home in 2016.

The two wins they have recorded in front of their fans came only after Bignot replaced the sacked Jon McCarthy in September.

Now the ex-Solihull boss wants the supporters to help ensure the Blues add to that tally in what is going to be a vital month.

“I think it’s really, really hard,” said Bignot when asked whether the Blues can bounce back mentally from the Dagenham defeat.

“To have gone 10 months without a home win... don’t tell me that doesn’t have a lasting impression on them; don’t tell me that doesn’t affect them playing here at home.

“And one or two I believe it affected them during that last 15 minutes. There was a hangover and in those last 15 minutes it was a squad which was the reason why we got this job.

“There is a hangover. Our job is to get rid of that and the supporters have a massive part to play in that, too.

“Imagine having that hangover. So what will they (players) need on Saturday (against Solihull)? They will need massive support, especially as it comes at a time when we’re leaning on the squad.

“We went to Leyton Orient and no-one on our bench had made a first-team appearance. That shows how deep we’ve gone into the depth of the squad.

“We’ve got to change the dynamics of the group and the psychological side of the group, especially as most of our games are at home in December.

“That’s going to be key in terms of getting the right personalities who are able to play at home."