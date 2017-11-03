Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC midfielder Paul Turnbull believes the Blues ‘owe one’ to Eastleigh this weekend.

The Blues make the long trip to Hampshire on Saturday for the second time this season after the previous encounter between the two sides in September was called off with the team just 15 miles from the ground after a ‘sub-soil drainage issue’ with the Spitfires’ Silverlake Stadium home.

And with the Blues and their fans making the long trip to the south-west only to be let down last time, Turnbull is keen to make sure they return with all three points this weekend.

“It’s a big game Saturday because we certainly owe these (Eastleigh) one after the cancellation and what they did to us,” said Turnbull.

“We’ll go down there with a lot of confidence even though we got beat at Maidstone. We owe them one and I’m pretty sure we’ll all be pumped up as we got all the way down there - a four and a half or five hour journey - and the pitch wasn’t that bad, they had a few players injured and I think they threw one in. Hopefully we’ll get a good result.”

Turnbull has come back into the Blues line-up in recent weeks following injury and has been asked to play a variety of positions in the centre of the park by manager Marcus Bignot.

“The gaffer is changing it up a little bit and I’m used to playing centrally but I’ve been out on the left and the right. With the players we have got we can rotate it and the gaffer is working on all different types of formations at the minute. Obviously we have got players who have to adapt and we have Hallsy (Andy Halls) playing in midfield at the minute and I thought he was immense against Maidenhead and I think he will keep his place in there.

“The lads are flying in training and we just need to take that into games now.”

After the debacle of the previous clash, Eastleigh are offering free entry to Chester fans for this weekend’s game and have agreed to reimburse the costs for both the Blues and their fans who travelled down last time in vain.