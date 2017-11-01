Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC midfielder Matty Waters has joined Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Sutton Coldfield Town on a month's loan.

The 19-year-old academy graduate made his debut for the West Midlands side on Tuesday night in a 4-0 home defeat to Stourbridge,

Waters, who has made four appearances in all competitions this season and scored in the 3-2 loss at Gateshead in September, has joined Sutton Coldfield, managed by former West Brom midfielder Richard Sneekes, in order to get more playing time under his belt.

The move has come about thanks to links with the West Midlands side forged by Chester assistant manager Ross Thorpe, who used to be part of the coaching staff at the Central Ground.

Waters joins fellow academy graduate Tom Crawford in going out on loan, with Crawford making his debut for Runcorn Town of the North West Counties League on Saturday.

There could be more movement in terms of outgoings in the coming days as manager Marcus Bignot continues to reshape his squad.