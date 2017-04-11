Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having been handed his first start since January on Saturday, Chester FC midfielder Matty Waters wants to establish himself in the Blues squad in the same way as Sam Hughes has done.

Waters, a graduate of the Blues' academy, was one of the better Chester performers in a bitterly disappointing 2-0 loss at home to relegation-threatened York City on Saturday and, at just 19, has already demonstrated plenty of promise.

He could retain his place for the trip to table-topping Lincoln City tonight (7.45pm) and is hoping he can make his mark and build on his 10 National League appearances so far this term.

“I have been working hard ever since I came out of the side,” said Waters, who lost his place in side after the 3-1 loss to Dover Athletic in January.

“I want to be in that 11 every week and play as many minutes as possible, last week at Torquay I felt I grasped my opportunity and was rewarded with a start against York.

“Coming out of the youth team I have had to be patient this season and I’ve had a few opportunities along the way. But I think I’ve improved after a year with the first team and I want to kick on now and hopefully stake my claim, just like Sam has.”

Chester were well below par against the Minstermen on Saturday and limped to defeat, with some Blues fans making their feelings heard towards the end of the clash.

Manager Jon McCarthy will have to rally his troops for tonight’s clash at Sincil Bank and Waters says that some National League sides will be rooting for Chester in a big way this evening.

“It was a disappointing performance from us (against York) and we were nowhere near the standards we have set earlier in the season,” said Waters.

“We started quite bright but we just didn’t pass the ball well enough in the second half.

“In terms of motivation we should always be on our game and aiming for maximum points, no matter whether we think we are safe or not. We’re disappointed but we have Lincoln to come and then Forest Green and hopefully we can cause an upset at the top of the table.

“We can’t afford to take it easy, that’s not how it works. We have to show more between now and the end of the season, starting with Tuesday. There will no doubt be a few teams who are going for the title who will be hoping we get one over Lincoln.”