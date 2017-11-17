Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot's reshaping of the squad he inherited continues apace.

After signing defender Myles Anderson from Torquay United , he has now sanctioned a move away from the club for Liam Davies.

The midfielder has joined Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South outfit Leek Town on a month's loan.

Davies signed for Chester in March after impressing on trial.

The 21-year-old made four appearances at the back end of last season and scored his first goal for the club with a superb header in the 3-2 defeat at home to Woking .

Davies, the older brother of Everton starlet Tom, initially signed a new six-month contract in May.

But in July he was handed a deal until the end of the 2017-18 campaign by then Blues boss Jon McCarthy.

Davies has made just two league appearances this season.

He started the 2-1 win at Aldershot Town , before being taken off at half-time, and was an early substitute in last month's home loss to Woking .

But he was part of the Chester team that lost on penalties at Altrincham on Tuesday in the Cheshire FA Senior Cup.