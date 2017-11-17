Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot's reshaping of the squad he inherited continues apace.
After signing defender Myles Anderson from Torquay United , he has now sanctioned a move away from the club for Liam Davies.
The midfielder has joined Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South outfit Leek Town on a month's loan.
Davies signed for Chester in March after impressing on trial.
The 21-year-old made four appearances at the back end of last season and scored his first goal for the club with a superb header in the 3-2 defeat at home to Woking .
Davies, the older brother of Everton starlet Tom, initially signed a new six-month contract in May.
But in July he was handed a deal until the end of the 2017-18 campaign by then Blues boss Jon McCarthy.
Davies has made just two league appearances this season.
He started the 2-1 win at Aldershot Town , before being taken off at half-time, and was an early substitute in last month's home loss to Woking .
But he was part of the Chester team that lost on penalties at Altrincham on Tuesday in the Cheshire FA Senior Cup.