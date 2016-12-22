Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's home clash with Gateshead on Saturday, February 11 will be shown live on BT Sport.

And it means the kick-off time for the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium encounter has been brought forward from 3pm to 12.15pm.

It will be the first time the broadcaster has shown a live Blues game since their 0-0 cross-border derby draw at Wrexham in September.

That proved to be a forgettable affair.

But the live BT Sport cameras have been present to capture some dramatic Chester matches since the fan-owned club were promoted to the National League...

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

The clash with Gateshead will gives the Blues the chance to avenge the 3-0 defeat they suffered when the sides met on the opening day of the season.