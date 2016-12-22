Chester FC 's home clash with Gateshead on Saturday, February 11 will be shown live on BT Sport.
And it means the kick-off time for the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium encounter has been brought forward from 3pm to 12.15pm.
It will be the first time the broadcaster has shown a live Blues game since their 0-0 cross-border derby draw at Wrexham in September.
That proved to be a forgettable affair.
But the live BT Sport cameras have been present to capture some dramatic Chester matches since the fan-owned club were promoted to the National League...
The clash with Gateshead will gives the Blues the chance to avenge the 3-0 defeat they suffered when the sides met on the opening day of the season.