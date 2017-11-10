Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot says Chester FC may look to extend the loan deal for striker Offrande Zanzala.

The 21-year-old played the final game of his month-long loan deal from Championship side Derby County on Wednesday night when he came on as a late substitute in the 1-0 derby defeat at home to Wrexham .

Zanzala arrived at the Blues from the Rams just prior to the miserable FA Cup defeat at the hands of Kidderminster Harriers last month and made four appearances for Chester in total, starting just once.

When asked if the Blues would be looking to extend the stay of the Derby under-23 player, boss Bignot said: “We’ll see, obviously we’ll be keen but it will be dependent on the player and his parent club - he’s not our player.

“He can offer us something and you are coming to a period now where you are going to get bookings and suspensions, loss of form and injuries. We are down to the bare bones.”

Chester are next in action in the National League on Saturday, November 18 when they travel to Bromley and are hopeful of being able to welcome the likes of Tom Shaw, Craig Mahon and John McCombe back in the fold.

The Blues were dealt a blow against Wrexham after right back Reece Hall-Johnson was forced off after 25 minutes with a hamstring injury that could rule him out for up to eight weeks.

Hall-Johnson will now likely return to parent club Grimsby Town for his rehabilitation. He had been due to stay on loan with the Blues until January.