Chester FC will tomorrow (Friday) launch their new official website.

The website has been developed through a year-long collaboration with technical experts at the club's principal sponsors MBNA.

And it will include a no subscription video channel channel called 'Chester FC TV' that will provide free highlights, interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

Blues chief executive Mark Maguire said: "This is a really important moment for us, and it’s a perfect example of how we can maximise the value of the community partnership between ourselves and MBNA.

"The support we receive in terms of their sponsorship is hugely significant, but I would suggest that this type of project elevates the partnership to new levels. It really does demonstrate MBNA's commitment to immerse themselves in the community and actively help the clubs growth.

"We inherited a web solution which needed updating and have been approached by a number of companies proposing alternative solutions at significant costs. For MBNA to provide the level of expertise they have - to allow us to brief their team as a professional client - to then end up with a result which I think visitors to the site will agree is a Premier League standard website, is simply phenomenal.

"We are grateful to the volunteers from MBNA and board members and volunteers at the club, who have donated countless hours to this project.

“We are also delighted to announce the launch of 'Chester FC TV', which will be a free to air/no subscription video channel, where highlights, interviews and behind the scenes content will be constantly updated.

“We don't simply want to set the standard for the National League, but also aim to become a benchmark for many football clubs across the country.”

A team of digital apprentices from MBNA volunteered their time to build the new site from scratch following a brief from the club.

Mark Elliott, director of corporate affairs at MBNA, said: "MBNA has supported Chester FC in various ways since we first set up in Chester in 1993. For half a dozen years now we have been principal sponsor of the first team and have made donations to the club's charitable trust, which does such important work right across the city.

"Digital is a huge part of our business nowadays - and our digital apprentices are a sign of our commitment to investing in future technology. The apprentices themselves came up with this incredible idea to volunteer their expertise to overhaul the Chester FC website.

"They’ve benefited by enhancing their digital skills - and the club has a top-notch website into the bargain. This unique collaboration between one of the city’s largest firms and the fan-owned club is a real win-win for the City of Chester.”

The new website will retain its URL of www.chesterfc.com .