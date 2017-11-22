Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When Jorome Slew and Myles Anderson stepped off the bench to make their Chester FC debuts at Leyton Orient on Tuesday night they wore shirt numbers 34 and 35 respectively - highlighting just how unsettled things have been on the playing side since the start of the season.

Slew became manager Marcus Bignot’s ninth signing since arriving as Chester boss in September when he signed a short-term contract with the Blues, while Anderson has signed a loan deal until the end of January.

Aside from the signings of Reece Hall-Johnson, Jordan Gough and Jordan Archer, the bulk of the players brought in by Bignot thus far have been in order to cope with an almighty injury list.

So far this season 12 members of the Blues squad have been ruled out for at least one game - although for many the lay-off has been longer.

Ryan Astles, Jordan Archer, Tom Shaw, Craig Mahon, Reece Hall-Johnson, Harry White and Wade Joyce missed last night’s 2-2 draw through injury, while Paul Turnbull was absent after serving a one-match ban owing to picking up booking number five for the season at Bromley on Saturday.

And Kingsley James is definitely out of this weekend’s televised home clash with Dagenham & Redbridge (12.30pm kick off) after receiving his fifth yellow of the season at Brisbane Road last night.

But will the Blues be able to welcome anybody back for the visit of the Daggers?

Well, Turnbull is one who is back and available for selection for Saturday, although he could be the only one.

Loanee Hall-Johnson is back at parent club Grimsby Town to receive treatment on the hamstring injury picked up against Wrexham earlier in the month, although he is expected to be back in contention in the next four to five weeks.

Centre back Astles is touch and go for the weekend after his nasty foot injury sustained against Wrexham has failed to heal as quickly as hoped. It will be a case of wait and see by the time Friday comes around as to his involvement.

There is unlikely to be a return for striker Archer against the Daggers as his groin injury picked up in the warm up for the Cheshire Senior Cup clash at Altrincham looks to keep him sidelined for the weekend.

Midfielder Shaw was awaiting the results of scans to assess the damage to his knee injury picked up in the win over Barrow last month, although should those scans come back all clear he may be able to step up his recovery and train before the week is out, but featuring against Dagenham seems like a long shot.

Winger Mahon remains sidelined but he is likely to step up his training regime in the coming days with a view to getting back involved while striker White will be ruled out for the weekend.

But Bignot will have a chance to get back some of his key players for a crunch home clash with bottom side Solihull Moors on Saturday, December 9, with Chester without a game on December 2 owing to AFC Fylde’s involvement in the FA Cup.