Chester FC booked their place in the third qualifying round of the FA Youth Cup last night by coming from behind to beat AFC Fylde 3-1 at Kellamergh Park.

Brad Jones fired Fylde in front with an unstoppable shot before Lloyd Marsh-Hughes beat the offside trap to restore parity.

The Blues took the lead for the first time in the windswept tie almost immediately after the restart when Iwan Murray produced a superb piece of skill to score.

And more magic from Murray helped make the game safe when his drilled cross was headed in by Cain Noble.

Chester youth team manager and academy head coach Calum McIntyre said: "The wind and conditions made it really difficult, probably more difficult for us.

"I think there was one team that really tried to play and that team made their way into the next round.

"We knew we were up against it in the first half. They scored their goal, you saw the celebrations, it felt like Fylde were going to make it difficult for us, and it's been a strange tie. I've never quite experienced anything like it in terms of the preparation. I won't go into too much detail, but we weren't made really welcome.

"But we had to go about our business and we had to weather a bit of a storm, no pun intended, in the first half.

"But look at the attitude of my players in the second half to go and do that. To dominate like that is colossal.

"It was an outstanding team performance and a massive result for us."

Last season's under-18s made club history when they beat Fleetwood Town and Bolton Wanderers on their way to the third round.

And McIntyre added: "You have to understand the pressure on the lads tonight.

"Look at that run we had last year. Imagine playing in that team tonight, being in that dressing room, knowing you are trying to replicate a run that got us to the third round, knocking a Championship side and a League One side out along the way, and after a summer when an academy graduate gets sold to a Premier League club, and when there are four academy boys in the first-team squad, and you're the next crop.

"There's a lot of pressure and I think you saw that. But they come through that and this group is as strong as any we've had before and I'm overwhelmingly proud tonight."