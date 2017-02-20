Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's often said that honesty is the best policy and Chester FC keeper Alex Lynch was certainly that on Saturday night.

There were plenty of strong words from Blues fans on social media following the 4-2 horror show at Maidstone United at the weekend.

Out of character with much of what has largely been an impressive campaign for the Blues, the first half of Saturday's loss at the Stones was pretty turgid stuff.

Jon McCarthy came out to face the press following the defeat in Kent and held his hands up and apologised to the Blues faithful, especially those who made the long trip down south, for the manner of the defeat and, in particular, the first half showing.

A number of Chester players took to social media following the game to offer up their own apologies for the previous 90 minutes, but it was goalkeeper Lynch who came out strongest.

"Sorry to anyone who paid to watch that load of s**te from us," he posted on Twitter.

His honest approach was praised by not only Blues fans but supporters of other clubs too, with his bold approach chiming with many.

With the Blues now turning their attention to Saturday's trip to Southport as they look to end a four-match losing streak, Chester fans will be hoping the tweets will be far more jubilant come 5pm on Saturday.