The Marcus Bignot era starts on Saturday.

And, on the eve of the visit of Maidenhead United to the Swansway Chester Stadium (3pm), we asked our fans' jury members for their verdict on Bignot's appointment.

And what they believe are the key issues the new Chester FC boss has to address.

Here's what they had to say...

Rio Doherty

"I was delighted to hear that Marcus had landed the job. He was my first choice and the board have done very well to recruit him.

"Bignot is the perfect fit. Why? One being his experience of this division from his spells at Solihull Moors and more recently at Barrow. Another reason is that he will work well on the community side. At both Birmingham City Ladies and Solihull, Bignot worked wonders. At Birmingham, he turned them from nothing to an established Premier League club, who have a good set-up. And at Solihull he got them promoted to the National League while creating a very successful academy. If it wasn't for him, Birmingham City Ladies and Solihull Moors wouldn't be where they are now.

"What has also impressed me is his ambition. He has clearly stated to the fans that he is out there to get results.

"On the whole, I am delighted that we have such a positive, ambitious manager at the helm. However, some things still linger from the previous tenure, which includes our miserable home run. But I think Saturday provides the perfect opportunity to end it.

"Something else still lingering is our lack of squad depth. There's no doubt we have some quality players. But some areas are too thin and that needs addressing. Hopefully we can recruit a couple of players on loan and then rebuild.

"I'm confident that Marcus Bignot will succeed considering his track record and I wish him the very best. Welcome to Chester FC, Marcus!"

Ian Wilson

"I must admit my first reaction to the managerial announcement was one of disappointment. I would have loved to have seen Graham Barrow back at the helm. He has a wealth of experience in playing, coaching and managing at all levels of the game. If something could have been agreed we would have been getting someone with a huge amount of knowledge at a knock-down price. However, that’s not to be.

"Putting that initial disappointment to one side Marcus of course gets my full backing. He always looked a very strong candidate and a good fit for a fans-owned, community-based club. His work at Solihull on the youth side and with Birmingham City on the ladies side is commendable. He's left a strong legacy in both instances and I am sure that this counted heavily in his favour.

"Moving forward, in the short term, Marcus needs to instil a shape and discipline into the squad. Far too many goals have been conceded this season from poor defending of very simple balls into the box. Defensively, players look all at sea and unaware of their roles and unwilling to take responsibility to win the first ball. Of course the first line of defence is trying to cut out the cross and this is where positionally full-backs and wide midfielders need to show greater discipline, understanding and shape.

"If we get this right and quickly, then I am sure that we have enough talent and ability in our forward options, when fit, to cause other teams problems.

"Make no mistake, Marcus has got a difficult task to get this team back on track. But I think the fact that money is tight will work for him rather than against him as he needs to focus completely on this set of players. Apart from a couple of areas, we have a fairly decent squad. Marcus just needs to get them organised and committed to turning around their own poor start to the season. I wish him well.

"Marcus Bignot's Blue n' White Army! COYB."

Alex Bullions

"I think Bignot brings many qualities to Chester. He worked wonders with Birmingham City's ladies squad, taking them from obscurity to the Premier League in the space of two years. He also managed to get Solihull Moors to the National League, which means he brings a working knowledge of non-league.

"Bignot needs to address the depth of the squad, especially in defence. With a limited budget it's difficult, but hopefully he can work a way around this.

"I'm delighted with Bignot's appointment and I look forward to Saturday and welcoming him to the club. Up the Seals!"

Ian Saxby

"Whilst not wanting to get too carried away, I am more than happy with the appointment of Marcus Bignot. I don't want to give the guy my usual kiss of death by sounding too gushing, but he appears to tick all the boxes: he's young, ambitious and has a decent track record of working with a limited budget. The romantic in me would have loved to have seen Graham Barrow return, as I believe he could have acted as a real talisman, but I have no arguments with the board's decision here.

"Although we're only in September, the team is already mired in a relegation fight and it's vital we start winning games. The squad appears too thin, especially at the back, and to me, question marks remain about the fitness and application of certain players. I'd like to see the team play with a bit more attacking intent and try to entertain the fans a bit more. The decline in attendances has been a worry for the past couple of seasons, probably not unconnected with the paucity of attacking football on offer. Fans staying away are having a negative impact on the club's finances, so it's vital something is done.

"These are some of the issues that the manager needs to address, and given the gravity and urgency of some of them, he has been afforded the briefest of honeymoon periods.

"Despite our nightmare start, I remain optimistic and still believe we've got a decent squad of players. In times of strife it's vital we all stick together, so come on Blues fans, let's get behind the boys on Saturday and show the new gaffer what we’re all about."