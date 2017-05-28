Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC striker James Alabi is hoping to make his international debut today (Sunday).

The Blues' leading scorer is in the England C squad for their landmark friendly against Panjab FA at Solihull Moors (3pm kick-off).

It is the first time that Alabi has been called up to the international team for players aged under 23 who play for clubs below the Football League.

The 22-year-old was selected by England C boss Paul Fairclough after netting 17 goals in 42 games in the Vanarama National League this season.

That form is likely to lead Alabi to leaving Chester this summer .

The Blues have offered the former Stoke City and Ipswich Town a frontman a new contract.

But Alabi, who was the subject of a failed bid from League Two Barnet in January , and is said to be interesting league rivals Dagenham & Redbridge, has told the club he is 'exploring his options'.

The Panjab FA squad is made up of British Asian footballers from Indian and Pakistani descent.

Managed by former Tranmere Rovers and Oldham Athletic defender Reuben Hazell, they play at a similar level to Fairclough's squad and finished as runners-up at the 2016 CONIFA World Cup.

England C will then fly out to the Channel Islands to take on Jersey FA on Tuesday (May 30).