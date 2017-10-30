Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool FC's under-23 side are returning to Chester FC for a three-game spell.

The Reds' development squad previously played at the Swansway Chester Stadium and St Helens' Langtree Park prior to reaching an agreement with Tranmere Rovers to play their games at Prenton Park for the 2016/17 season.

But they will be returning for three games between now and the end of January, with the Blues getting a financial boost as a result.

Liverpool play Bristol City in the Premier League 2 Division One competition on Sunday, November 5, and will be back at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Sunday, December 3 to face Stoke City.

Rounding off the three game stint in Chester, Neil Critchley's side will play Charlton Athletic on Wednesday, January 24.

And there could be a chance for Blues fans to get a glimpse of some Premier League stars, present and future, with Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke featuring in recent games, while Tattenhall's teenage Reds sensation Ben Woodburn is another name who could feature.