Chester FC hope to have their new manager in place next week after the deadline for applications for the position closed yesterday.

Ever since Jon McCarthy was sacked as Blues boss last Wednesday a host of names have been linked with the post and the club has been inundated with applications from ‘credible’ candidates.

The shortlisting of applicants is understood to have taken place over yesterday and today and the club will then look to get candidates in for interview early next week.

Former Solihull Moors manager Marcus Bignot expressed his interest in the position when speaking to The Chronicle and has submitted a formal application, while ex-Tranmere Rovers boss Ronnie Moore is another to have entered the race.

Chester City legend Graham Barrow, currently assistant manager at League Two side Chesterfield, has been installed as favourite for the job with some bookmakers.

But it remains to be seen whether he has formally applied for the role, a requirement from the Blues board for anyone wishing to be considered.

Other names who have thrown their hat into the ring include former Southport manager Dino Maamria and ex-AFC Telford United and Hednesford Town boss Bernard McNally, while names such as Noel Blake, Justin Edinburgh, Steve Watson and Kevin Davies have all been linked with the vacant post.

Caretaker boss Tom Shaw, who has ruled himself out of the running , is expected to take charge of his third and final game this weekend when Chester make the long trek to Dover Athletic on Saturday.

But whoever comes in, player/coach Shaw, who hopes to remain as part of the backroom team, believes the Blues need to instil a ‘ruthless streak’ after he watched them fall to an injury-time 3-2 loss at Gateshead on Tuesday after they had battled their way back from 2-0 down to level on 90 minutes.

Said Shaw: “I know that myself and the previous manager, we have signed the right players for this football club but the manager coming in next week has got to get a ruthless streak within this group, within this squad because there is something in there.

“If we don’t concede soft goals then there is no reason why the table can’t be climbed really quickly.

“I said to the lads, ‘let it hurt for 15 minutes and then pick ourselves up’. To go and beat Dover would be deserved for the way they have worked for me and I really want that to happen for them. Hopefully we can go and get a decent result and something to celebrate.”